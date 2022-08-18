Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Emerson Palmieri after his transfer to West Ham collapsed.

The Brazilian-Italian has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri, and he is on the list of players being considered as the long-term replacement to Alex Sandro.

Chelsea has just signed a new left-back, Marc Cucurella, and that increases the competition for a place at the club.

They want to sell Palmieri, and West Ham reached an agreement on a transfer fee with them.

However, a report on Football Italia claims the defender could not agree on personal terms with the Hammers.

Because of that, they have walked away from the talks, opening the door for him to join Juve or any other suitor.

However, the Bianconeri can only offer a loan-to-buy agreement, but the Blues want a permanent transfer.

Juve FC Says

Palmieri could solve our problem at left-back, and we need to start looking for a long-term replacement for Sandro.

He looked to have improved in his last game, but he is not getting any younger, and it doesn’t make sense to offer him a new deal.

If Palmieri is high on our list of targets, we need to spend the cash required to add him to our squad.