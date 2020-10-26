Juventus boost following news that Barcelona star will miss Champions League clash

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to secure all three points against Barcelona in the Champions League this week, as Philippe Coutinho will miss the game through injury.

The Brazilian midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, has been given a prominent role in the team by Ronald Koeman this campaign.

He has played five league games and one Champions League match for them this season as the Dutch manager rebuilds the Spanish giants.

He started and played the full 90 minutes as the Catalans were beaten 3-1 at home by Real Madrid at the weekend, but a scan after the match showed that he had injured his hamstring.

The Spanish club has released an official statement stating how long he will be out of action will be dependent on how the injury evolves.

The statement reads: “Test on Sunday morning have revealed that Philippe Coutinho has a left biceps femoris (hamstring) injury. Exactly how long that means he will be out of action depends on how the injury evolves”.

Coutinho will be a big miss for the Spaniards and the absence of his creative influence for them in the match at the Allianz Stadium this week could help Juventus beat their illustrious visitors.