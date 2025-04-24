Manchester United are no longer pursuing the services of Victor Osimhen, which could open the door for Juventus to strike the deal.

The 26-year-old is widely considered one of the most lethal strikers in the world at the moment. He showcased his prowess during his four years at Napoli, spearheading the club’s charge towards a historic Scudetto triumph in 2023.

However, the Nigerian’s relationship with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis deteriorated during the tumultuous 2023/24 campaign, so he was put on the transfer list. Osimhen was hoping to seal a switch to a top Premier League club, but eventually had to settle for a loan move at Galatasaray.

Nevertheless, the Lagos native is still expected to leave Napoli for good next summer, and several clubs have emerged as potential suitors, including Juventus, with Cristiano Giuntoli reportedly dreaming of a reunion with his old pupil.

In recent days, Man Utd were said to be leading the race for Osimhen, with some claiming his entourage have an agreement in hand with the Premier League giants.

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, reputable English journalist David Ornstein quashes these rumours, insisting the Red Devils have already dropped their interest in the bomber

“If Manchester United are to look at others (aside from Liam Delap), I’m assured it will not be Victor Osimhen – despite reports you might be reading,” said Ornstein during his appearance on NBC Sports via Stretty News.

“He is not on the agenda for United. They will have other options because they might have to turn to them, or they could stick with internal solutions, such as Rasmus Hojlund, and then focus on other positions.”

So with United out of the race, Juventus might be handed a golden opportunity to sign Osimhen next summer.

While De Laurentiis would loathe to do business with the Bianconeri, Giuntoli could simply trigger the player’s release clause, reportedly 75 million euros, albeit funding this operation won’t be easy.

The alternative solution would be to convince Napoli to make a sensible choice and sell the striker for lower figures to avoid losing him for free in the summer of 2026.