Juventus boost with outcast now prepared to leave next month

One player that Juventus has been keen to get off their books is Sami Khedira and they will be happy with the German’s latest comments.

Khedira refused to take a settlement from the club to leave them in the summer unless they pay him his full salary.

He has been sidelined by Andrea Pirlo this season, yet reports have repeatedly said that he will see out his contract in Turin, to the frustration of the Bianconeri.

The midfielder seems to have had a change of heart and he recently admitted that he will be open to leaving Juve in the January transfer window.

Speaking to Bild as reported by Football Italia, he said that he has opened the door for a new challenge.

He hasn’t enjoyed his time away from competitive football and he is now looking to a return to the field to fight for points every weekend.

He said: “I’m open to a new challenge. I had a bad time and I want to play football again, fighting for three points week after week. This is what I look forward to”

“I still have a lot of strength and energy, so I don’t look at the summer of 2021, but [I can leave] in December or January. A change is realistic; that’s my main objective.”