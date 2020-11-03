Juventus boost with two important stars nearing a return

Sky Sports via Football Italia claims that Juventus will welcome Alex Sandro and Matthijs de Ligt to first-team training after the November international break.

De Ligt has been out with injury after dislocating his shoulder in August, the Dutchman underwent a procedure to fix the problem and he has returned to first-team training.

He hasn’t been involved in all the activities and he doesn’t take part in training that involves physical contact the report claims.

Sandro was part of the club’s preparation for the new season and the Brazilian was in line to start the campaign with his teammates, however, he suffered a thigh injury just before Juve’s first match against Sampdoria and he has been out of action since that time.

Juventus will face Lazio this weekend in the league after taking on Ferencvaros in the Champions League this midweek.

The Lazio game will be their last match before the international break and the report claims that both players will not be part of the next two games.

It, however, claims that they will be expected to return to full training when the players return from the international games.

Both players will then have to fight their way into the plans of Andrea Pirlo.