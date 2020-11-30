Juventus boosted ahead of Champions League tie with Dynamo Kiev

Juventus will relish the fact that both Merih Demiral and Giorgio Chiellini have returned to full training, as confirmed by the club’s official website.

The duo were both absent against Benevento on Saturday with injuries, leaving inexperienced full-back Frabotta to fill in, and the return of one or both of Demiral and Chiellini on Wednesday will be crucial.

Which player will get the nod will likely depend on which proves to be completely fit and ready in time, although the game has less importance in theory.

While it would be great to win and maintain our bid to top the group, our hopes of catching Barcelona at the top of the table are extremely slim, and it wouldn’t be worth risking those players unless they were completely ready.

Matthijs De Ligt has been immense since returning to action however, and is showing no signs of any kickback from his swift return to regular minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested at the weekend against Benevento, and he is expected to return as he looks to build on his amazing record in the Champions League, and will hopefully feel completely fit and ready also.

Is it unfair to downplay our clash with Dynamo Kiev having qualified from the group with matches to spare?

Patrick