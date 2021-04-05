Juventus boosted as strike-target eyeing summer move

Arkadiusz Milik is supposedly on the move this summer, with Juventus linked with an interest.

The Polish international left Napoli in the summer to join Marseille, but including a clause in his contract which states that he can leave at the end of the season should they fail to secure Champions League football.

RMC Sport (via TuttoJuve) state that he is now setting his sights on an exit with his current club’s likelihood of achieving entry into the top tier of European football for next season extremely unlikely.

His side currently sit sixth in the French table, with 14 points separating them from Monaco in the third and final UCL spot.

The Old Lady have been linked with an interest in his signature in recent windows, and with question marks over their current forwards there could well be an opportunity here.

Recent reports in AS claim that a move for Alvaro Morata to stay beyond the summer are unlikely.

We also have question marks over the futures of both Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo at present, and we could well be on the lookout for new options in attack in the coming window.

Would Milik be a good option for Juventus next season?

