Juventus boosted as target delays his return to pre-season training

Luis Alberto is causing problems for Lazio as he delays his return to preseason with Il Messaggero via Football Italia reporting that it could be because he wants a new deal or to be sold.

The Spanish midfielder is one of the finest goal creators in Italy and he has been on the radar of Juventus for some time now.

The former Liverpool man thrived under the management of Simone Inzaghi, but the gaffer has since left the Rome side and has been replaced by Maurizio Sarri.

The report adds that Alberto doesn’t know how he would feature in Sarri’s 4-3-3 system, but he wants a new deal.

His preference is a contract that puts him on par with the club’s top earners like Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The midfielder’s delayed return has reportedly infuriated Lazio President, Claudio Lotito and they now expect him in Rome on the 14th of July.

This could prompt them to exclude him from their plans for the new season, paving the way for Juventus to sign him.

The Bianconeri will, however, face serious competition from Inter Milan, where Inzaghi now manages.

Juventus has reportedly already made an offer for his signature with the report claiming that the Bianconeri offered 20m euros plus Federico Bernardeschi, but the Aquile wants 50m euros.