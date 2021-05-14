Juventus boosted in defender chase with replacement lined up

Atalanta are claimed to have set their sights on signing Villarreal’s Alfonso Pedraza, opening the door for Juventus to sign Robin Gosens.

The German has earned his place amongst the highest rated attacking full-backs in the current game, and as highlighted in his performance against Juventus last month, he can be just as strong in his defensive duties also.

The Old Lady are believed to be keen on exchanging his Black and Blue for the famous Black & White in the coming window, with his current club believed to be coming round to the idea of his exit.

Gosens will be entering into the final 12 months of his current contract this summer, and at present there doesn’t appear to be an agreement between the parties to extend his career there.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport(via TuttoJuve) now insists that he is certain to leave at the end of the current term, which will be a huge boost to the Old Lady.

Juventus are believed to be on the lookout for a new left-back, with Alex Sandro linked with the exit door, and Danilo having predominantly filled in at LB this term despite favouring a role on the right.

It remains to be seen whether missing out on the Champions League could hamper our bid however, but winning our remaining Serie A matches will hopefully see us claim our rightful place regardless.

Patrick