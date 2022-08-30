Juventus boosted with the latest injury update on Di Maria

Juventus has been handed a boost on the fitness side of things ahead of their match against Spezia tomorrow.

After beating Sassuolo in the opening league game of the season, the Bianconeri dropped points against Sampdoria and AS Roma in their next two league games.

However, fans expect them to secure a win against Spezia, and they would want to have a strong enough squad.

Angel di Maria was a star of the show when they beat Sassuolo, and they have missed his influence in the games against La Samp and Jose Mourinho’s men.

He has returned to light training with the rest of the squad, and a report on Tuttosport reveals he is getting better.

It claims they could even include him on the bench when Juve faces Spezia, even though he might not play.

But in their next game against Fiorentina, the Argentinian is likely to be a contributor.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria showed in his first competitive game for us that he is a top player, and the team will need him to win matches.

His absence has coincided with a lack of goals, and this further shows why we need him to return to the squad as soon as possible.