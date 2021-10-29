Juventus boss claims Ronaldo’s exit left it too late ‘to replace him’

Max Allegri has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo‘s exit in the final days of the transfer window left it too late for Juventus to replace him.

The Portuguese made his intentions clear that he wished to leave as the new Serie A season began, but it wasn’t until the dying days of the transfer market that he completed his move back to Manchester.

There has been numerous comments regarding the superstar’s time in Turin since he left, with some comments being misconstrued by the media, including recent comments by captain Giorgio Chiellini, comments which Allegri insists have been interpreted wrong.

“I learned one thing,” Allegri told DAZN(via Football.Italia). “The things that are said and the things that are done are interpreted by everyone.

“I believe that Chiellini said positive things about Cristiano, an extraordinary player who it was an honour to coach, and I have coached many champions.”

The current boss then opened up on the player’s departure, and how he believes that the market could have ended differently if Ronaldo’s exit could have been secured earlier.

“It’s normal that on August 28, three days before the end of the transfer market, you don’t have the possibility to replace him. The club did well to get Kean, a player who scored important goals and I’m happy.

“If he had left a month earlier, perhaps the club would have had the opportunity to work in a different way. It’s just a question of the market, it hasn’t created any problems.”

Moise Kean’s arrival has helped a little to freshen up our attack, but you have to imagine that with more time we could have found somebody else also who was more likely to contribute something a little closer to the Portuguese’s inhuman goal tally.

Patrick