CIES Football revealed that Juventus-bound winger Francisco Conceicao was the second-best dribbler in Europe last season.

The Bianconeri have reportedly reached an agreement with Porto over a loan deal and they already have an accord in place with the 21-year-old’s entourage over personal terms.

In Conceicao, the Serie A giants will have one of the finest dribblers on the continent upon their hands.

According to the stats, the Portugal international is second only behind Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku in terms of take-ons, while Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia landed third on the list with Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise completing the Top Five.