Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi, who is currently running on an expiring contract.

The Bianconeri have been playing with a three-backline this season, as Luciano Spalletti decided to maintain Igor Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 formation until further notice.

In this system, Lloyd Kelly is the designated left central defender, with Pierre Kalulu operating on the opposite side of the three-man defence, and Gleison Bremer ideally marshalling the backline.

However, the Englishman doesn’t have a natural back-up in this formation, which forced Spalletti to convert Teun Koopmeiners into unfamiliar territory. Therefore, the Serie A giants would like to add a new left-footed defender to their ranks.

Marcos Senesi tackling Bruno Fernandes (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Juventus are fans of Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Juventus have set their sights on Senesi, considering him suitable for the role.

“Juventus are monitoring various profiles for central defence and one of the names that the management likes a lot is that of Marcos Senesi,” explained Moretto during his latest appearance on Fabrizio Romano’s Italian YouTube channel.

The 28-year-old is an Argentine international who also holds an Italian passport, which would facilitate a transfer to Serie A.

Senesi’s background & old partnership with Lloyd Kelly

The Concordia native started his career at San Lorenzo before joining European football in 2019 through the gates of Feyenoord.

After three years in Rotterdam, Senesi left the Dutch giants, signing for Bournemouth. Curiously, he was a teammate of Kelly for two years before the latter’s departure in the summer of 2024, when he signed for Newcastle as a free agent.

During their time together at the Vitality Stadium, the two left-footed defenders were often vying for a starting spot, although they occasionally played side-by-side, with Kelly showing enough versatility to occupy other roles, whether as left-back, or a right central defender.