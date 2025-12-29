Juventus are reportedly considering offering Inter their stake in Tarik Muharemovic’s contract in exchange for Davide Frattesi.

The Bosnian defender joined the Bianconeri’s youth ranks in 2021, and captained the Juventus Next Gen, before joining Sassuolo in 2024.

After helping the Neroverdi secure a swift promotion to Serie A, the 22-year-old completed a permanent transfer to the Mapei Stadium last summer for just €3 million. However, the Old Lady retained a 50% sell-on fee on a future resale.

Bournemouth join Inter in the race for Tarik Muharemovic

This season, Muharemovic has been one of the best revelations in the Italian top flight. He has already scored two goals and provided two assists in his 14 league appearances, attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the Italian peninsula and beyond.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Bournemouth have entered the race for the young centre-back’s signature.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The Cherries have almost resigned to losing their Marcos Senesi, who’s running on an expiring contract. Curiously, the Argentine defender has been linked with Juventus in recent days.

As the transfer market insider explains, Bournemouth’s sporting director, Tiago Pinto, shares an excellent rapport with Sassuolo’s CEO, Giovanni Carnevali. dating back to the Portuguese’s time at Roma, when they worked together on several deals.

Juventus willing to play Muharemovic card to snatch Frattesi

While the Premier League side is hoping to clinch Muharemovic’s services, Inter continue to closely monitor the player’s development, deeming him a potential heir for the ageing Francesco Acerbi and Stefan de Vrij.

Therefore, Di Marzio claims that Juventus will try to use the Nerazzurri’s interest in the Bosnian to their advantage, by offering to relinquish their 50% sell-on fee in their favour, in exchange for a discount on Frattesi.

The 26-year-old midfielder is reportedly hellbent on leaving Inter in January due to his lack of playing time under Cristian Chivu. In the meantime Luciano Spalletti has been urging the Juventus management to reunite him with his former Italy disciple.

While this suggestion remains in its preliminary stages, it will be interesting to see whether the two blood rivals would be willing to work together in the market.