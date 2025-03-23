Juventus fans can expect a drastically different formation with Igor Tudor taking over from Thiago Motta.

According to some of the most reputable sources in Italian football, the writing is on the wall for the Italian Brazilian tactician who will be sacked in the coming hours with immediate effect.

Unfortunately for Motta, he hasn’t been able to steer the club back in the right direction in his first nine months in charge. In fact, the team has been on a terrifying decline as of late, as evidenced by the back-to-back eliminations from the Champions League and Coppa Italia as well as the shocking beatdowns at the hands of Atalanta and Fiorentina.

Therefore, Tudor has been identified as the right profile to lead the club’s charge, at least temporarily, and steer them back in the right direction, making sure they finish in the Top 4.

However, the Croatian’s arrival will be accompanied by a tactical revolution similar to the one witnessed a year ago when he took over Maurizio Sarri at Lazio. The 46-year-old won’t think twice before implementing his tried-and-trusted 3-4-2-1 formation.

So which players will be picked as starters in this tactical system?

According to IlBianconero, Federico Gatti will be the favourite to maintain his role at the back, while Pierre Kalulu, Renato Veiga and Lloyd Kelly will be vying for the two other roles. On the flanks, Andrea Cambiaso and Timothy Weah should represent ideal options for the wingback slots.

(Photo by Silvia Lore/Getty Images)

In the middle of the park, Tudor will be looking for physicality, something that Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram can bring, while Weston McKennie represents an alternative option.

Teun Koopmeiners could be set for an attacking-midfielder role similar to the one he interpreted in Gian Piero Gasperini’s formation, but Kenan Yildiz and Nico Gonzalez both represent viable options for the two spots behind the striker.

Finally, Tudor’s admiration could see Dusan Vlahovic retain his role upfront, or at least get a fair chance to prove himself in his duel against Randal Kolo Muani.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio, Gatti, Kalulu, Renato Veiga; Weah, Locatelli, Thuram (McKennie), Cambiaso; Yildiz, Nico Gonzalez (Koopmeiners); Vlahovic (Kolo Muani)