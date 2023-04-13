Juventus bracing itself to lose more points

Juventus could suffer more points deductions after the club was notified that the investigation into its ‘salary manoeuvres’ has ended and they will now face charges.

The Bianconeri have already been docked 15 league points for their use of capital gains and the black and whites have appealed that decision.

The punishment has destroyed their chances of making the top four this season and Juve is hopeful it will be overturned.

But that might not be the only punishment they face this term. Football Italia reveals the Bianconeri will now face charges in the ‘salary manoeuvres’ case.

The club has maintained its innocence in every investigation and is already preparing its defence.

Juve FC Says

This has been a tough season for us, but we expect the board to hire the best legal hands it can get to defend us.

Our players have continued to do well on the pitch and we expect them to stay focused on that job and ensure we do not lose more points.

Max Allegri has done superbly in keeping his men focused on football, which shows he is the best leader for us in a time like this.

We expect him to stay on beyond this season and probably lead us back to winning as many league titles as possible.