Juventus are still determined to recruit Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva, but they’re also keeping tabs on Brahim Diaz and Davide Frattesi.

The Bianconeri have long identified the Portuguese playmaker as their primary target to bolster the middle of the park and add some much-needed quality to the team.

Luciano Spalletti have been constantly lamenting the lack of flair between the lines, and many believe Silva would be the ideal solution for this damning issue.

Juventus consider Brahim Diaz an alternative to Bernardo Silva

In recent weeks, Man City announced that Silva will indeed leave the club at the end of the season. Therefore, he will be available on a free transfer.

Nevertheless, Juventus are expected to face stern competition for the 31-year-old, who has a host of suitors in Europe and beyond.

According to Tuttosport, the Portuguese international remains at the top of the Bianconeri’s shortlist, with two other options considered as alternative solutions.

Brahim Diaz is considered Juve’s ‘Plan B’, as he possesses a somewhat similar style to Silva. The 26-year-old is a left-footed attacking midfielder who often plays as an inverted right winger.

The Moroccan international is a youth product of Malaga and Man City, who has been on Real Madrid’s books since 2019.

Diaz is also familiar with Serie A, having played for Milan between 2020 and 2023. During his time at San Siro, he developped a knack for scoring scorchers against Juventus.

The creative midfielder is considered a backup option at Real Madrid, and it remains to be seen what the next manager (possibly Jose Mourinho) will have in store for him.

Davide Frattesi remains an option for Juventus

Finally, the Turin-based newspaper names Davide Frattesi as Juve’s ‘Plan C’. The Italian international represents a different profile, as he’s considered a box-to-box midfielder rather than a playmaker.

The 26-year-old joined Inter in the summer of 2023, but never acquired a prominent role. His playing time further diminished this season under Cristian Chivu, so he’ll be keen to leave the club this season.

The Roman is well-admired by Luciano Spalletti, who considered him a regular starter during his tenure with the Italian national team.

Nevertheless, the Nerazzurri will reportedly request at least €30 million to part ways with the former Sassuolo man, and they will certainly prefer to ship him off to another league rather than reinforce their arch rivals.