Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz and Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

Luciano Spalletti publicly lamented the lack of quality and creativity between the lines in recent weeks, as Bernardo Silva emerged as the ideal profile to fill this damning gap.

However, the Portuguese playmaker is apparently all set to sign for Atletico Madrid as a free agent. The Spanish giants have beaten competition from Galatasaray.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri were left behind in the race, especially following last Sunday’s defeat to Fiorentina, which almost ruled them out of the Champions League.

Juventus interested in Brahim Diaz

Ahead of the final round of the season, Juventus are bracing themselves for the worst, realising they will most likely have to settle for a spot in the Europa League.

But despite the sporting and financial blow, they still intend to strengthen Spalletti’s squad one way or the other.

As reported earlier in the day, Tuttosport revealed Fabian Ruiz and Mateo Kovacic as potential alternatives for Bernardo Silva.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are instead pursuing a couple of former Milan stars in Diaz and Reijnders.

The Moroccan international has been playing second fiddle at Real Madrid, and his contract will expire in June 2027.

However, Los Merengues still intend to keep him among their ranks prior to Jose Mourinho’s expected return to the club. They’re also working on extending his contract until 2031.

Why signing Reijnders is a tall order for Juventus

If signing Diaz will be difficult, Reijnders is an even more complicated operation, as Man City had spent €55 million to buy him from Milan last summer, so the asking price should be significant.

The Netherlands international started his campaign on a positive note, but gradually fell down Pep Guardiola’s pecking order.

Nevertheless, he still contributed with seven goals and eight assists in his 46 appearances across all competitions.

It should also be noted that the two players operate in different roles. Diaz is an attacking midfielder who also features on the wings, while Reijnders primarily acts as a box-to-box midfielder.