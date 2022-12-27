Juventus Brazilian stars return after the World Cup

Juventus had several players at the just-concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar as the Bianconeri is one of the leading clubs in European football.

They even had at least three players in the final of the competition and now have the most World Cup winners in history.

Max Allegri’s men need their participants at the competition back, but they were all given different return dates depending on the stage their country reached in the competition.

Brazil reached the quarterfinals before they were eliminated by Croatia and the Juve stars in their squad were given an extended break.

Gleison Bremer returned ahead of schedule, and the club has announced on Twitter that Danilo and Alex Sandro are back.

Both players are key men for them and were important to their country in the competition as well, but they must turn their attention towards helping the Bianconeri now.

Juve FC Says

Danilo and Sandro have been important members of our team in the last few seasons and have also done well in this campaign.

We expect them to keep the energy and deliver some fine performances in the second half of the term as we chase down Napoli for the league crown.