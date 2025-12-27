Juventus beat a stubborn Pisa side 2-0 this evening to continue their impressive run of form in the league. On paper, the fixture appeared straightforward, but it demanded focus and discipline from the Bianconeri, who were aware of their tendency to struggle against smaller teams if complacency set in.

Pisa approached the match with little pressure and plenty of determination. Knowing their limitations, they set up to defend resolutely and frustrate Juventus, hoping to capitalise on any rare opportunity that came their way. Juventus, however, were prepared for this approach and began the game with intent, controlling possession and probing for openings.

Despite Juventus creating promising situations, Pisa defended admirably throughout the first half. The Old Lady could arguably have been more clinical with some of their chances, but the visitors maintained their structure and ensured the opening period ended without a goal, keeping the contest finely balanced.

Juventus Increase the Pressure After the Break

After half-time, Juventus continued to press for the breakthrough, aware that conceding would make Pisa’s task significantly harder. The hosts remained disciplined, determined to avoid defeat, and limited Juventus to half-chances for much of the second half.

The turning point came following several changes from the Juventus bench, which increased the tempo and intensity of their play. That pressure eventually told, forcing an own goal from Arturo Calabresi, giving the Bianconeri a deserved lead and shifting the momentum firmly in their favour.

Late Goal Seals the Victory

Even after falling behind, Pisa refused to collapse and continued to compete with commitment, preventing Juventus from dominating completely. The Bianconeri were made to wait until the second minute of added time to secure the result, when Kenan Yildiz found the net to make sure of the win.

The 2-0 scoreline reflected Juventus’ control and patience rather than outright dominance. It was a professional performance against an opponent that refused to make things easy, and another positive step as Juventus maintain their strong league form, and confidence continues to grow.