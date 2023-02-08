Juventus breaks into the top-ten of net spend since 2018

Juventus has recently been in the news for cooking their books and the Bianconeri have even been deducted 15 points for the use of capital gains to inflate the value of players.

Max Allegri’s men remain one of the highest spenders in Europe, but a new report makes the scale of investment they have made in recent seasons even more apparent.

CIES Football Observatory via Football Italia reveals that the black and whites are the only non-English club in the top ten of net spenders since the 2018/2019 season.

The Bianconeri have reportedly spent around -€337m, which places them ninth among the top ten European spenders.

Juve FC Says

Over the years, the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Dusan Vlahovic have all moved to the Allianz Stadium for big money, which means we have outspent many clubs in and outside Italy.

This stat proves that we truly have been on a spending spree and could be the reason why we are being targeted by prosecutors.

We do not make so much money, at least not as much as many Premier League clubs, so people will question how we are able to spend this much on top players.