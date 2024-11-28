Juventus have released a statement confirming that Nicolo Savona hasn’t suffered any injuries in the aftermath of last night’s Champions League fixture.

The 21-year-old started at right-back as usual against Aston Villa in the clash that ended in a goalless draw. However, he had to leave the pitch while carrying a knock in the second half, with club captain Danilo coming in as a replacement.

Savona’s exit caused a major fear among the club’s supporters, as Juventus have already been pared down to the bone due to a ravaging injury crisis. Thiago Motta only had 14 outfielders at his disposal for the trip to Birmingham. Moreover, he has been forced to play the likes of Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah upfront due to the lack of centre-forwards.

Nevertheless, the backline is arguably the most devastated department, especially with Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal ruled out for the remainder of the season with ACL injuries.

Therefore, Juventus could ill afford to suffer another injury at the back.

But luckily for the Bianconeri, Savona’s medical tests at Continassa eased the fears, as the results ruled out injuries.

“Nicolò Savona underwent tests today, November 28, following a problem with his right adductor which he suffered during the second half of the Champions League match against Aston Villa,” reads the official statement released by Juventus on their official website.

“The instrumental tests have excluded injuries and his condition will be evaluated in the next few days.”

Therefore, it remains to be seen if the young full-back will be able to pull off an immediate recovery and make himself available for Sunday’s clash against Lecce.

Ideally, the technical staff would want to rest the player and avoid any risks, but the current situation could prompt them to accelerate his return to action due to the shortage of options at the back.