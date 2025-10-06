Juventus are reportedly optimistic about recovering two players once they resume their campaign after the October international break.

The Bianconeri had started their campaign on a bright note, winning their first three Serie A fixtures. However, they have been less inspiring in recent weeks, registering five draws in a row in all competitions, with the latest coming against Milan on Sunday evening.

Therefore, the international break could give Igor Tudor the opportunity to reflect on his choices, and also allow some of his players to fully heal.

Juventus to regain the services of Gleison Bremer

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Gleison Bremer should be available for his club’s upcoming encounter against Como.

The Bianconeri will resume their campaign with an away fixture against Cesc Fabregas’ men on October 19.

The Brazilian defender felt some discomfort in his operated left knee during Juve’s contest against Atalanta. Therefore, he was taken off as a precaution by the medical staff.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old missed Wednesday’s Champions League fixture against Villarreal on Sunday’s Serie A showdown versus Milan.

Nevertheless, Bremer is expected to regain his powers for the game against Como. This would be a major boost for the team, as the former Torino star is considered the club’s most reliable centre-back and one of the best defenders in the Italian top flight.

Fabio Miretti to earn his first call-up against Como?

In addition to Bremer, Juventus could also welcome Fabio Miretti back to the fold. The midfielder returned to the base this summer following a positive loan spell at Genoa.

However, he has yet to make an appearance in a competitive fixture due to a muscle injury he suffered before the start of the season.

Miretti’s return would also provide Tudor with some much-needed depth in midfield, as he’s capable of playing either in the double pivot, or behind the striker.