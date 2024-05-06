Udinese star Lazar Samardzic has been linked with several clubs, including Juventus and Brighton, however, neither has made a concrete approach just yet.

The 22-year-old was one of the Serie A breakout stars from last season, displaying impressive skills and an eye for goal.

Although the Zebrette are enduring a torrid campaign, the Serbian is still showing flashes of brilliance.

Therefore, the former Leipzig man remains on the radars of several big clubs in Italy and abroad.

But according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Brighton are yet to make a move for Samardzic.

In his column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, the transfer market expert reveals that the midfielder prefers to stay in Serie A, a fact that plays against Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

The Serbia international also has many admirers in Italy, but as Moretto explains, these clubs are waiting to learn Udinese’s fate. If the Friulians were to suffer relegation, the player’s price tag could significantly drop.

The journalist also insists that Juventus, who have been heavily linked with Samardzic, still consider Atalanta star Tuen Koopmeiners as their priority for the middle of the park.

Therefore, the Old Lady will only resort to the Udinese man if they fail in their attempts to land the Dutch midfielder.

This season, Samardzic has contributed with four goals and two assists in 30 Serie A appearances. His contract with Udinese is valid until June 2026.