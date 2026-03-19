Juventus are reportedly plotting to bring Leonardo Spinazzola back to the club once his contract with Napoli expires.

The wing-back started his career at Siena, but joined the Bianconeri’s youth ranks in 2010. Following a few experiences in the lower divisions with the likes of Vicenza and Perugia, he finally had his big breakthrough during his two-year loan spell at Atalanta under Gian Piero Gasperini’s watch.

This earned him a spot in Juve’s first team for the 2018/19 season, but the club ended up selling him to Roma in the summer of 2019 in a controversial swap deal that saw Luca Pellegrini move in the opposite direction.

Spinazzola enjoyed a largely successful five-year spell in the Italian capital. His performances saw him earn a starting spot in the Italian national team that went on to win the Euro 2020, although he sustained a serious injury during the quarter-final clash against Belgium.

Juventus ready to sign Leonardo Spinazzola on a two-year deal

The left-back left Roma in 2024 as a free agent, but Antonio Conte and Giovanni Manna decided to bet on him. Therefore, Napoli offered him a two-year contract that is now set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are trying to seize the opportunity to re-sign their academy product.

As the source reveals, Napoli don’t want to lose the 32-year-old who remains a regular starter in Conte’s lineup.

The Partenopei are offering Spinazzola a one-year renewal with an option for a second season, whereas Juventus are willing to sign him on a two-year deal.

Where would Spinazzola fit in Juve’s plans

Despite being right-footed, the Foligno native almost exclusively plays on the left flank, either as a full-back or a wing-back.

Therefore, he could be a backup option for Andrea Cambiaso at Juventus, as Juan Cabal hasn’t been able to convince since returning from an ACL injury, while Filip Kostic is expected to depart once his contract expires in June.

Nevertheless, Spinazzola and Cambiaso can co-exist in the same lineup, as the latter can play on the right wing.