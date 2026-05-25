Juventus are reportedly working to regain the services of Matteo Tognozzi, who is credited with signing Kenan Yildiz and other top talents like Matias Soulé and Dean Huijsen.

The 39-year-old held a scouting role at the club between 2017 and 2023. His role was to pinpoint some of the finest youngsters in Europe and beyond, and lure them to Turin.

He eventually left the club in search of a more prominent role. Between November 2023 and February 2025, he worked as Granada’s sporting director, and he currently holds a similar role at Rio Ave.

Juventus are planning to bring back Matteo Tognozzi

Tognozzi is currently tied to the Portuguese club with a contract valid until June 2028, but according to several reports in the Italian media, Juventus are trying to find a way to bring him back to Continassa this summer.

Interestingly, the Bianconeri haven’t launched a top talent like Yildiz or Huijsen since Tognozzi’s departure, so many would argue that his absence has been felt.

But according to Tuttosport, Juventus are planning to hand the Italian director a role with the first team rather than the youth sector.

The Turin-based newspaper reveals that Tognozzi is a profile appreciated by Luciano Spalletti. Therefore, the young director could serve as a link between the head coach and top management.

Francois Modesto to make way for Tognozzi?

Sport Mediaset (via TuttoJuve) also confirms the club’s interest in bringing back Tognozzi, while revealing the position he would hold.

The source believes the Rio Ave official could replace Francois Modesto, who currently acts as Juventus Technical Director.

The Frenchman is considered a close associate of Juventus CEO Damien Comolli, who might end up staying at the club, but with limited power in the sporting department.

Therefore, Tognozzi would collaborate with the club’s Sporting Director, Matteo Ottolini, whose position remains safe, having only joined in the winter.