Juventus had been planning not to hold talks with Dusan Vlahovic over a new contract again until the summer due to concerns over his fitness, but the striker has now returned strongly and made an immediate impact.

He has scored in back-to-back matches for the Old Lady, reinforcing his status as one of the club’s most important attacking players, and Juventus are keen to ensure that he remains part of their long-term plans. Luciano Spalletti is understood to regard him as the best striker in the squad and is eager to continue working with the Serbian forward.

Juventus Contract Situation Update

As reported by Football Italia, the club had previously intended to delay discussions until the summer, but Vlahovic’s recent form has prompted a change in approach, and talks are now expected to take place in the coming days.

His return to goalscoring form has strengthened Juventus’ belief that he remains their leading striker, and the club now view him as central to their plans moving forward, rather than considering alternatives.

Spalletti and Long-Term Plans

The Juventus hierarchy is said to be eager to back Luciano Spalletti in his assessment, with the manager viewing Vlahovic as a key figure in the squad who can lead the attack if he maintains fitness and consistency.

With Juventus determined to avoid losing one of their most valuable assets, the club are now prioritising renewed talks and hopes to secure his future at the Allianz Stadium for the foreseeable future.

Vlahovic’s resurgence has therefore arrived at an important moment in the season, with Juventus eager to maintain stability in attack as they push for their objectives in both domestic and European competition. His form has also reinforced the belief that retaining proven quality is more valuable than searching for replacements in the transfer market.

Talks are expected to continue steadily over the coming weeks.