Kenan Yildiz is regarded as the next big talent to emerge through the ranks at Juventus and he has now become one of the first names on their teamsheet. The Turkish youngster has been outstanding since he began playing for the senior side and the Bianconeri are determined to retain his services.

As Juventus continue to struggle in their attempt to secure a top-four finish, several clubs are beginning to monitor Yildiz closely, viewing him as one of the most exciting young players currently available. In previous seasons, Juventus have tended to rely heavily on more experienced players, a strategy that contributed to the departures of promising talents such as Dean Huijsen and Matias Soule.

However, there are signs that the club are now learning from those mistakes. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have made it absolutely clear that Yildiz will not be sold under any circumstances. They have effectively built a strong wall around him, declaring him untouchable as they plan to make him a central figure in the squad for the foreseeable future.

Yildiz is reportedly enjoying his time in Turin and there is no indication at present that he is seeking a move away. His development has been carefully managed and Juventus recognise the importance of placing their trust in young talent rather than allowing them to flourish elsewhere. The club appear committed to ensuring that Yildiz continues his progression at the Allianz Stadium, fully aware that selling him prematurely could prove to be a costly error.

It is essential that Juventus learn from the disappointment of seeing former academy players thrive at other clubs after being sold too soon. By keeping faith in Yildiz and giving him the platform to shine, they can build a squad that is both competitive and sustainable for years to come. No matter the financial gain that could come from his sale, the regret of watching him succeed at another club while Juventus struggles would be far greater.

The future of the Bianconeri could well rest on their willingness to nurture their brightest prospects and avoid repeating the mistakes of the past