Juventus bully Bologna but the real losers were in Naples

Juventus have smashed Bologna by a 4-1 scoreline, whilst Napoli showed they lacked the bottle to seal a win over Verona, and the Azzurri will miss out on the top-four spots.

The Old Lady wasted little time in this matchup, and that emergency paid of with a goal almost straight away.

Federico Chiesa latched onto the rebound inside the box to put us ahead inside only six minutes, but what ensued was some amazing football.

Juve were not just dominating possession, but we was showing off an amazing array of passing and movement as if this was some sort of exhibition match. You certainly wouldn’t think that this was a must-win game with potential Champions League entry on the line.

Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala showed that they were every bit deserving of their place in the team, with Cristiano Ronaldo having been a big talking point in the build-up having been left on the bench.

The team was attacking in numbers, with a number of last-ditch attempts denying us on so many occasions, and it was another fine move which saw us go two-up.

This time Paulo Dybala picks up the ball just outside the box, and he twists and turns to get away from the defender before chipping the goalkeeper to leave Alvaro Morata with the free header into the net.

Adrien Rabiot closed off the game before the half-time whistle with another great team effort, with Dejan Kulusevski eventually freeing up Adrien Rabiot through one-one-one with Skorupski, and he placed his effort into the left of the goal.

The players will have heard at half-time that AC Milan had just taken the lead at Atalanta thanks to a penalty, which may well have had an effect on the mindsets, but hope was not dead with us going into the break in fourth spot.

We came out in the second half and scored even quicker than we did in the first. Alvaro Morata completed his brace despite the linesman initially blowing for offside, a decision the referee and VAR both disagreed with. The goal stood.

We played out the remainder of the half almost as if the job was done, and to be fair, we had already done our bit.

Dejan Kulusevski rightly had a late goal ruled out with 10 minutes left to play, before Bologna actually pulled one back, with the striker having a snapshot from inside the box to catch Wojciech Szczesny off guard.

We made it to the final whistle knowing that we had secured a 4-1 victory, but Napoli were still playing out injury time, and thankfully there was a lot of crying from the Azzurri at the final whistle. They failed to show their bottle suffering a 1-1 draw with Verona, leaving Juve to seal their spot in the top four.

What an evening!

Patrick