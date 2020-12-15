Juventus Bundesliga target has made a decision on his future

David Alaba has broken the heart of some Juventus fans by deciding to join Real Madrid according to reports in the Spanish media via Calciomercato.

The Austrian is currently in the final few months of his deal at Bayern Munich, and he has refused to extend his stay with the European champions.

After winning the Champions League twice as well as several Bundesliga titles, he is set to become one of the hottest free agents next summer.

Top European teams including PSG and Liverpool have also been in the race for his signature.

Juventus has been signing the top free agents from around Europe for a long time now, and they were hopeful that they would pull off another transfer masterstroke with a move for Alaba.

Real Madrid is also an elite side and they have also been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is why they will have jumped at the chance of signing a quality player like Alaba for free.

The defender had been demanding 15m euros per season to sign for any new team according to the same report.

It remains unclear if Madrid has agreed to those demands or if he finally compromised to make the move happen.

Madrid is yet to announce the transfer and that means that Juventus can still try to steal him from under their noses.