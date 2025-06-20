Juventus are facing a decisive summer transfer window as they prepare for life without Dusan Vlahovic, who is widely expected to depart the club. With the Serbian striker growing increasingly unsettled, the Bianconeri have begun exploring high-quality replacements to maintain their attacking firepower.

One of the standout names on their shortlist is Viktor Gyökeres, a player who has enjoyed an exceptional season with Sporting Club in Portugal. He is also admired by Arsenal, who view the Swede as one of the few strikers capable of making an instant impact in the Premier League.

Juventus Make Contact Over Gyökeres Deal

While Arsenal are pursuing both Viktor Gyökeres and Benjamin Šeško, Juventus appear keen to accelerate their own pursuit of the Sporting forward. A report from Il Bianconero confirms that the Italian giants have made initial contact with the player’s entourage to understand the conditions required to complete a potential transfer.

The report also highlights an internal conflict between Gyökeres and Sporting, which could influence the negotiations. Juventus are believed to be monitoring the situation closely, with plans to act quickly should the opportunity arise. The Swede has impressed with his strength, mobility, and ability to score goals consistently, making him one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe this summer.

Viktor Gyokeres (Getty Images)

Arsenal Competition Forces Juve to Accelerate Plans

Arsenal’s ongoing negotiations with both Gyökeres and Šeško add a layer of urgency for Juventus. The Gunners are yet to make a final decision on which striker they will prioritise, but the interest from North London could complicate matters for the Bianconeri.

There is also the question of timing. Juventus may ideally want to complete the sale of Vlahovic before committing to a new forward. However, the current market dynamics suggest that they may need to act first in order to avoid missing out altogether. A proactive approach could be necessary, especially given the strong interest from Arsenal.