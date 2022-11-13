Juventus call up 21 players for Lazio encounter, including Chiesa

This evening, Juventus will plays hosts for Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Turin in the final Serie A round before the lengthy winter break.

The Bianconeri have recently recovered some the services of Federico Chiesa who featured against PSG and Inter last week.

The winger missed the trip to Verona, but has now returned to the matchday squad as revealed by the club’s official Twitter account.

Allegri has called up 21 players for their final fixture of 2022, including Manuel Locatelli and Juan Cuadrado who were doubtful.

The list also includes youngsters Matias Soulé and Tommaso Barbieri. The latter replaces Alex Sandro who will serve a suspension following his late dismissal against Hellas Verona.

Aside from Paul Pogba, the most significant absentee is arguably Dusan Vlahovic who is struggling with a physical discomfort.

The striker should join the Serbian national team for the World Cup, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be fit enough to feature.