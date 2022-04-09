Juventus calmly come from behind to claim all three points

Despite trailing early on, Juventus calmly went about their business to claim all three points against Cagliari today.

The Old Lady were comfortable in possession and didn’t allow their rivals very much on the ball in the opening half, but Joao Pedro did manage to take the one decent opportunity that his side could carve out when smashing it home just 10 minutes into play.

Even when we were trailing however, our players didn’t seem fazed by the challenge at hand, even after they were denied an equalising goal for a supposed handball in the build up around half-hour into the matchup.

Just before the break, our deserved equaliser finally come to fruition when Matthis De Ligt lept high to head home beyond the goalkeeper from close range, and we definitely went into the dressing room confident at half-time.

We continued to go about our business without urgency in the second-half, and our rivals were forced into a number of saves, and when Federico Bernadeschi’s introduction allowed for Cuadrado to switch over the left, the Colombian began to cause all sorts of problems for our opponents.

While Vlahovic almost took it upon himself to beat the defence alone, with him managing to fend off two defenders to get the shot away with less than 20 minutes left on the clock, it was when Paulo Dybala played him in behind the defence that he finally got his goal.

Cagliari had a couple of half-chances very late on as they tried to find a way to get some sort of result out the game, but it was too-little too-late for the home side, and a return to winning ways for the Old Lady,

Patrick