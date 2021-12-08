Juventus calmly seal top spot after crazy result in Russia

Juventus have calmly beaten Malmo 1-0 in Turin whilst all the excitement in Russia allowed the Old Lady to clinch top spot in the group at the death.

The Old Lady rotated their squad for tonight’s match, but you wouldn’t have known on how the team started. We were comfortably in control from the off, and we didn’t have to wait long before we were ahead.

Moise Kean had a great chance to put us ahead less than 10 minutes in, with Paulo Dybala playing him in with just the one defender to beat, but after cutting across into some space to shoot, sends his effort just wide of the post.

Federico Bernadeschi weighted a cross perfectly into the path of Kean around 10 minutes later, and he certainly wasn’t going to turn down such an easy opportunity to head home.

Whistles rung around the stadium as fans heard news that Zenit St Petersburg had overturned their early deficit, and after conceding in the second minute of play now held a 2-1 advantage in Russia, meaning that we now had a grip on top spot.

It was a slow start from our side after the break, although we were under no pressure to make anything happen, and we eventually carved out a chance for Adrien Rabiot, only for his effort to just sneak into the side netting.

Kean was then involved again as he was found in the box, and while his shot was on course for the bottom corner, Malmo’s goalkeeper just managed to get across to deny it.

The French midfielder again found himself in space in the final third, and had another effort on goal, this time the goalkeeper fails to clear and it bounces in front of Kean, and he smashes his effort low and hard, only for the goalkeeper Diawara to somehow get a leg out to send it wide.

Despite the 1-0 scoreline, it was a nice performance with some questionable finishing, and we somehow profited from Zenit pulling out all the stops in a crazy game that finished 3-3, with Chelsea have retaken top with a 3-2 lead after 85 minutes, only to suffer an injury time leveller by the Russian side.