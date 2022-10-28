Juventus can make up for the financial losses of their UCL exit in the Europa League

Juventus could remain in Europe if they have a better result than Maccabi Haifa in their final UCL group game.

The Bianconeri and the Israeli club have three points from five group games and have both been eliminated from the UCL.

They could still remain in Europe if they can beat PSG in their final group game and Haifa cannot match their result.

The Bianconeri are already in a financial black hole because of their exit from the UCL before the competition’s knockout round.

However, they could recover some of the money from competing in the Europa League if they can win the competition.

A report on Football Italia reveals they will lose €25m from not reaching the last 16 of the UCL.

However, they can make as much as that amount if they win Europe’s second-top club competition.

The report reveals they will make €1.2m for reaching the round of 16. It rises to a further €1.8m by reaching the quarter-finals.

The pot for reaching the semi-final is €2.8m and playing in the final would earn them €4.6m.

When box office takings and market pool are added, they can make around €25m if they win the competition.

Juve FC Says

Sadly, we will settle for the Europa League this season, but we have to make the most of it and earn as much money as we can.

It will be interesting if our players take up the challenge and dominate the Europa League.