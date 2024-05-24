Domenico Berardi seems destined to shine for Juventus before the end of his playing career.

The attacker was on the Bianconeri’s books much earlier in his life, but he was kept on loan at Sassuolo before the loan agreement was made permanent.

Berardi remained on Juventus’ radar, and the Bianconeri came close to signing him at the beginning of this season. He was willing to move to Turin, but somehow, the transfer never materialised, leaving the Azzurri star unhappy that he could not seal the deal.

Despite his disappointment, Berardi stayed on to help Sassuolo, who are now set to play in Serie B next season, as an injury denied him the chance to contribute significantly this campaign.

With Sassuolo already relegated from the Italian top flight, Tuttojuve reports that Berardi will certainly not play in Serie B next season. The report claims he will now leave for much less than the €40 million Sassuolo had sought to sell him for in the summer.

Berardi remains one of the finest attackers in Serie A, and he seems destined to play for us; perhaps that could happen next term.