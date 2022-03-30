Juventus can only pay 40m euros for their Ligue 1 target

Juventus remains interested in a move for Aurelien Tchouameni, but money could see them miss out on his signature.

The French midfielder has been linked with a move away from AS Monaco in the summer and several other clubs want him.

Juve is facing competition from the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid and this will make his current side increase their asking price.

That could be a problem for Juve with Tuttomercatoweb claiming, as things stand, they will struggle to sign him. However, if Monaco reduced their asking price for his signature to 40m euros, the Bianconeri could attempt to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Good players are very expensive to sign nowadays and that means we would need a lot of money to add them to our squad.

Juve’s recent movement in the transfer market suggests that they cannot compete with top clubs for their primary targets.

This is not a good thing because it could see us miss out on some of the finest players around Europe.

Hopefully, we can make good money from selling some of our flops and it will help us offer good fees for the players on our shopping list.