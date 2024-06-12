Juventus remains in the running to sign Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee in this transfer window as the attacker proves his worth.

The Dutchman has been one of the standout forwards in Italian football over the last few seasons.

Juve followed him as he helped Bologna qualify for the next Champions League, and they have snapped up his manager.

Zirkzee is one of the players who made life easier for Thiago Motta as he thrived under the former midfielder.

Motta is now set to lead Juventus from the next campaign, and he might need someone to play Zirkzee’s role in his system.

Juve is prepared to sign the attacker, but the Bianconeri have some of the finest forwards in Italian football.

This summer, they will welcome back at least one more from his loan spell, which means Motta has more than enough options to work with.

A report on Tuttojuve claims Juve cannot sign Zirkzee if they do not sell one of their current options.

Federico Chiesa has been tipped to leave the club, and if that happens, they might push to land Zirkzee.

Juve FC Says

We have so many attackers in our current squad, and we must offload some of them before we add new ones.