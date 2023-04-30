Juventus can only sign Chelsea player on a loan deal

Juventus wants to bring Kalidou Koulibaly back to Serie A at the end of this season as he struggles at Chelsea.

The Senegalese star has just moved to the London club at the start of this campaign, but life has been hard for him.

The Blues have been through three managers this season already and their results have not improved.

Koulibaly seems to struggle in the new competition, which has seen reports link him with a return to Serie A.

Juve needs new centre-backs and the former Napoli man would be the ideal replacement for the injury-prone Leonardo Bonucci.

A move back would suit everyone, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals there are obstacles the Bianconeri must overcome to seal the deal.

Apart from convincing him because of his past with Napoli, Juve can only sign him if Chelsea agrees to a loan deal.

The Bianconeri cannot raise a big transfer fee now and need that to pull off the transfer.

Juve FC Says

Koulibaly had a superb spell in Italy and will do well if he returns to the competition in the summer.

We need an experienced player like him in our defence now that Bonucci hardly plays and the club should do its best to seal the deal.