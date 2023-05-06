Juventus can only sign midfielder after they secure Champions League football

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic faces a big summer and Juventus hopes they can add him to their squad when this campaign finishes.

The midfielder is the lynchpin of the current Lazio side and has done well in his bid to help them return to the Champions League.

The Biancocelesti are keen to keep hold of him beyond this campaign, but he has not responded to their offer of a new deal yet.

This gives Juve confidence that they can get their man, but the Bianconeri has not secured a top-four spot just yet.

They are in a tight contest with at least four other clubs for three slots and it will be important in their chase of Milinkovic-Savic.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the midfielder will only join them if the black and whites secure a place in the Serie A top four.

Otherwise, he might stay at Lazio or join another suitor and he certainly does not lack options at the moment.

Juve FC Says

SMS has been one of the finest players in Serie A for much of the last few seasons and certainly looks ready to play for a team like Juve.

We know he has what it takes to thrive in Turin and must do our best to add him to our squad.

Securing Champions League football will also affect the players we will be able to add to our squad.