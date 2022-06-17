Juventus continues to show interest in Marco Asensio as the Spaniard struggles to agree to terms of a new deal with Real Madrid.

He could be available on the market this summer and Juve wants to add him to their squad if they cannot sign Angel di Maria.

The former PSG man is taking too much time before responding to their offer, and they are now looking for Plan B.

They believe Asensio can also deliver fine performances for them at the Allianz Stadium. However, Tuttojuve reports that they will only make a move for him if the transfer will be on loan.

They cannot afford to sign him for a transfer fee now and will hope Madrid will agree to send him out temporarily.

Juve FC Says

Asensio has been a fine player for Madrid and he made contributions to their success in this year’s Champions League.

The Spaniard is still just 26, and he has so much more football to play at the highest level.

Hopefully, our move for Di Maria will be a success, but Asensio will not be the worst alternative to the Argentinian.

It would be interesting to see if the former Mallorca man will be open to playing outside Spain as well.