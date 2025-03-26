Igor Tudor is being backed to make a significant impact at Juventus and help them secure a top-four finish in Serie A, ensuring qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The Croatian manager has only just been appointed, stepping in at a crucial time when Juventus’ season is hanging in the balance. With just nine games left in the league, the Bianconeri must work tirelessly to achieve their primary objective: finishing in the top four.

Juventus have struggled for consistency throughout this campaign, leading to the dismissal of Thiago Motta. The club’s hierarchy believes that a change in management was necessary to salvage their season, and now all eyes are on Tudor to deliver results. The hope is that his arrival will provide an immediate boost, as some teams experience a resurgence when a new coach takes charge.

The first major test of Tudor’s tenure will come this weekend when Juventus faces Genoa. This fixture will be a defining moment, as a victory could instil renewed confidence within the squad and set the tone for the remaining matches. If the Bianconeri can secure three points against Genoa, their belief in securing Champions League football will grow significantly. Tudor’s ability to galvanize the squad in a short period will be critical, and a positive start under his leadership could make all the difference.

(Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Former Juventus player Lionello Manfredonia has been closely monitoring the situation at the Allianz Stadium and has expressed his confidence in Tudor’s ability to steer the team in the right direction. Speaking to TuttoJuve, he shared his thoughts on the managerial change:

“He has always been one to take teams on the run, he has to work for 4 months, and I think Juventus can recover.”

Manfredonia’s belief in Tudor reflects the trust that many within the footballing world have in the Croatian manager. His previous coaching experience and familiarity with Juventus as a former player put him in a strong position to understand the club’s culture and expectations.

Tudor faces an immense challenge, but Juventus fans and pundits alike are hopeful that he can turn the situation around in the final stretch of the season. With key players expected to step up and tactical adjustments likely under his management, there is a strong possibility that Juventus will be able to secure Champions League qualification.