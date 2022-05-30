Juventus is one of the clubs chasing River Plate’s Enzo Fernandez as he shines for the South American side.

He is being seriously scouted by Italian clubs and Calciomercato says AC Milan and Inter Milan also want him in their squad.

A move away in the summer seems very likely and Juve could add him to their team after struggling in midfield in the last campaign.

River Plate knows about the interest in him and they expect to profit from clubs in Europe paying his release clause.

The report claims that the clause stands at 18m euros, a fee that should be affordable to be top clubs on the continent.

In a boost to Juve’s chances of signing him, the report adds that he might not move to Milan if they sign Renato Sanches from Lille.

Juve FC Says

At 21, Fernandez still has most of his career ahead of him and Juve will benefit from adding him to our squad in the next transfer window.

The midfielder must be of top quality for all these big clubs to be linked with a move for him.

However, he would only move to the Allianz Stadium if Max Allegri is also interested in working with him.