Juventus is concerned about Adrien Rabiot’s future, and the Bianconeri have been making efforts to retain him in their squad.

The club has clearly expressed its desire to continue working with Rabiot. Last summer, they agreed to offer him a short-term deal upon his request to keep him at the Allianz Stadium.

This summer, they will again need to convince him to stay, and he is expected to be one of the top earners.

This poses a financial challenge for Juventus, especially since the Growth Decree has been abolished in Italian football.

However, a report on Tuttojuve suggests that Juventus can still benefit from the Growth Decree if they manage to keep Rabiot.

The report claims that if Rabiot purchases a house in Italy, it could boost Juventus’ chances of retaining him in their squad without having to pay excessively high gross earnings, as the deal would be covered under the same Growth Decree provisions.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been one of our best imports over the last few seasons, and the Frenchman clearly has what it takes to perform well for us.

Thiago Motta has had a relationship with him for a long time, and that should make him stay, but we need to confirm the appointment of the new manager as soon as possible.