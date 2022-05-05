Juventus can still keep outgoing player if they make a “satisfactory” offer

Federico Bernardeschi is one of the many players Juventus has on their books who could leave the club as free agents in the summer.

The Bianconeri are working on a busy transfer window, with several changes expected on the personnel front.

One of the big-name players that will leave the club at the end of this season is Paulo Dybala.

But the 28-year-old is not the only player the club risks losing as a free agent, Bernardeschi is one of them.

Calciomercato claims he has interest from Lazio, but the midfielder and the Rome club are far from finding an agreement at the moment.

It then adds that the former Fiorentina man remains open to staying at Juve. However, the club’s current offer is not “satisfactory” to him.

Juve FC Says

As we look to bolster our squad with new players, we need to consider having squad depth as well.

With that in mind, we cannot allow all our current players to leave, because too many changes could affect the balance of the team by next season.

Bernardeschi could remain as a good squad member, a role he has played so well in the last few seasons.

However, the final decision would depend on him. Juve can only hope he accepts their contract offer.