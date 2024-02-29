Juventus expressed interest in signing Fiorentina’s Giacomo Bonaventura during the January transfer window. However, unsurprisingly, La Viola was not inclined to part ways with him.

Despite being 34 and aware of limited opportunities to play for a big club, Bonaventura was enthusiastic about accepting Juventus’ proposal for his signature. However, Fiorentina was reluctant to lose a key player in January, especially considering he would be a free agent in the summer.

Bonaventura’s existing contract includes an option for an automatic one-year extension, which Fiorentina could choose to exercise.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus has not completely abandoned its interest in Bonaventura, and the Bianconeri could potentially reopen negotiations in the summer. Juventus is keen on building a squad with a good balance of talent and experience for the next season, and Bonaventura is regarded as one of the most effective experienced players in Serie A at present.

Juve FC Says

Bonaventura has taken good care of his body and is a player that we can offer a two-year deal because of how good he still looks when he plays.

Next season will be an important campaign for us, as we will likely play in the Champions League, so we need to sign enough experienced players, especially if Adrien Rabiot and Alex Sandro leave in the summer.