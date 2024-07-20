Juventus has been tipped to take advantage of the stalemate between Arsenal and Bologna to sign Riccardo Calafiori.

The defender was linked with a move to Juventus at the end of last season and seemed to favour a transfer to Turin.

However, his performance for Italy at Euro 2024 shifted the race for his signature, putting Arsenal ahead of Juve.

The Bianconeri have since signed Juan Cabal for their defence and are also interested in acquiring Jean-Clair Todibo.

Nevertheless, a report on Calciomercato claims that Juventus never fully abandoned their pursuit of Calafiori.

The report reveals that the Bianconeri were always prepared to capitalise on any issues between Arsenal and Bologna, and they are now set to do so.

If Bologna and Arsenal cannot reach an agreement in the next few days, Juve will re-enter the race and try to offer a compelling deal to his current employers for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Calafiori remains the perfect defender for us and his work with Thiago Motta at Bologna means he will not struggle in Turin.

However, we will now have to offer to pay him the same salary as the one he has accepted from Arsenal.

That could be a problem because he had accepted far less from us before now.