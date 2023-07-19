Juventus has cancelled their traditional summer friendly game at Villar Perosa, which has been played since the 50s.

The game is played to celebrate the Agnelli family’s ownership of the club and is always on every summer before a new campaign begins.

In the summers of 2020 and 2021, it was not held but that was because of the covid-19 pandemic that had forced major decisions and restrictions on everyone around the world.

Juve has now cancelled this summer’s editions as well as confirmed by the mayor of Villar Perosa. Marco Ventre said as quoted by Calciomercato:

“With great regret and sadness, I was informed this morning by F.C. Juventus that they have unilaterally decided not to schedule the usual opening event in Villar Perosa.

“We wanted to remember and celebrate the 100 years of ownership by the Agnelli family with a great celebration of sports and the Juventus people. I hope that in the book of our history, this is the only blank page and that it will be followed by pages of celebration, colour, and true Juventus tradition.”

Juve FC Says

It remains unclear why the club has decided not to partake in the game, but this is a clear sign that they mean business this summer.

We need to prepare very well for the upcoming term and expect the boys to be serious in all the preparatory games we will play.

This will put them in the right conditions to start the next campaign and hopefully establish an early lead at the top of the league table.