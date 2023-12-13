Juventus is under significant pressure to secure January signings in their quest for the league title this season.

Despite a promising start, the Bianconeri face a pressing issue as several key players are unavailable, particularly in midfield following the suspensions of Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba for off-field reasons.

The need for midfield improvement is evident, and the club has been linked with several potential recruits.

Juventus finds itself at a crossroads as they strive to finish the season strongly, with their recent improvements showcasing their potential for further enhancement in the January transfer window.

While most clubs, including the Bianconeri, usually refrain from midseason player acquisitions, Juve has no alternative but to fortify their midfield.

Players like Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo de Paul, Thomas Partey, and Lazar Samardzic have all been associated with the Bianconeri.

However, they may only be able to secure one or two of these targets, and loan deals could be necessary to facilitate their signings. Despite the challenges, Juventus must make strategic acquisitions.

Although Juventus already boasts a formidable team that has coped admirably with the absence of Pogba and Fagioli, addressing these gaps is crucial, especially given their aim of securing a top-four finish.

The importance of making judicious signings cannot be overstated, as any newcomer at the Allianz Stadium must seamlessly integrate into the squad without much adjustment time.

Should the Bianconeri successfully identify the right players for each position, they stand a good chance of making significant progress and potentially clinching the league title.

Conversely, ill-advised signings could disrupt their form and hinder their match-winning efforts.

Recalling Juve’s previous January signings, such as Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria in 2022, it’s clear that instant impact is not guaranteed. While Vlahovic remains with the club, the Swiss midfielder has since departed.

This time, Juventus must exercise precision in their recruitment, as failure to do so could jeopardise their league title aspirations.

Money will play its part, especially when dealing with English Premier League clubs but the transfer window can work both ways for Juve, they can also offload several players that are surplus to requirements and that could go some way to helping fund the club’s pursuit of a new winter signing.

The bottom line is quite simple, get it right in January and the Scudetto could be on its way back to Turin, get it wrong and it won’t be.