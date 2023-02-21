Juventus cannot be criticised based on current results reckons former defender

Former Italian defender Nicola Legrottaglie is baffled that Juventus is still being criticised despite being second on the league table if their deducted points are reversed.

The Bianconeri are one of the most criticised clubs in Europe at the moment and continues to have to fight to prove doubters wrong.

After a poor start, they moved to second on the league table and almost blew the Serie A title race wide open.

However, they have been docked 15 points and are now around mid-table, with the club hoping it will be overturned on appeal.

Legrottaglie said via Tuttomercatoweb:

On the results, I don’tdon’t see how we can criticise. Without the -15, the bianconeri would have 47 points and would be in step with the other greats chasing. Maybe not many like the game, but you have to accept it.

“Many would like one Juve more dominant and proactive but I don’tdon’t think that Allegri want to do a bad kick; simply at this moment he is not succeeding. There are several samples; it may be that the mix thought in summer has not currently found the right alchemy””.

Juve FC Says

We have had a good season compared to the last one, which shows the team is gradually getting better under the management of Allegri.

The Bianconeri gaffer often gets criticised for how his team plays, but we cannot deny that he has made them better and they are improving every time they step on the pitch to play.